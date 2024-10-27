Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel is seeking to conclude its ground operation in Lebanon within the next week, backed by a strategic combat plan.



According to a security official, Tel Aviv has pledged to Washington to limit the upcoming days of fighting to an area extending 130 kilometers, encompassing approximately twenty Lebanese towns along the border, from Ras Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms.



An Israeli security report revealed that this decision follows admissions from security personnel and soldiers engaged in the fighting about the intensity and difficulty of the confrontations with Hezbollah, as well as the ambushes set by its fighters.



In just three days, the number of casualties has exceeded 15 soldiers.



On Sunday morning, the Israeli army acknowledged the deaths of four soldiers and the injuries of at least 20 others inside a building.



Investigations indicated that the unit commander opted to enter the premises, leading to confrontations that caused structural collapses in the building, complicating the evacuation of the deceased and injured for hours.



Meanwhile, northern cities, including Haifa and various Arab towns, remain under continuous threat. One of Sunday's attacks reportedly struck a weapons factory, adding to the ongoing tensions.



These developments coincide with intensified efforts to pursue a resolution in Lebanon, with military and security officials suggesting that the chances of reaching an agreement are currently more favorable than ever. Decision-makers commemorating the Al-Aqsa Flood War casualties have promoted victories on various fronts.



Additionally, Mossad's head has arrived in Qatar in an attempt to revive prisoner exchange negotiations, while U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to hold talks in Tel Aviv.



Amidst these efforts, different fronts remain active.



A vehicular attack at a bus station in Glilot near the Mossad headquarters marked a significant security escalation.



The incident resulted in injuries to around 50 individuals, primarily soldiers, although details surrounding the event remain unclear.



The family of the truck driver, a resident of Qalansawe among the '48 Palestinians,' has described the incident as a mere traffic accident caused by a loss of control due to the driver experiencing health issues.