Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-27 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel is seeking to conclude its ground operation in Lebanon within the next week, backed by a strategic combat plan. 

According to a security official, Tel Aviv has pledged to Washington to limit the upcoming days of fighting to an area extending 130 kilometers, encompassing approximately twenty Lebanese towns along the border, from Ras Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms.

An Israeli security report revealed that this decision follows admissions from security personnel and soldiers engaged in the fighting about the intensity and difficulty of the confrontations with Hezbollah, as well as the ambushes set by its fighters. 

In just three days, the number of casualties has exceeded 15 soldiers.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli army acknowledged the deaths of four soldiers and the injuries of at least 20 others inside a building. 

Investigations indicated that the unit commander opted to enter the premises, leading to confrontations that caused structural collapses in the building, complicating the evacuation of the deceased and injured for hours.

Meanwhile, northern cities, including Haifa and various Arab towns, remain under continuous threat. One of Sunday's attacks reportedly struck a weapons factory, adding to the ongoing tensions.

These developments coincide with intensified efforts to pursue a resolution in Lebanon, with military and security officials suggesting that the chances of reaching an agreement are currently more favorable than ever. Decision-makers commemorating the Al-Aqsa Flood War casualties have promoted victories on various fronts.

Additionally, Mossad's head has arrived in Qatar in an attempt to revive prisoner exchange negotiations, while U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to hold talks in Tel Aviv. 

Amidst these efforts, different fronts remain active.

A vehicular attack at a bus station in Glilot near the Mossad headquarters marked a significant security escalation. 

The incident resulted in injuries to around 50 individuals, primarily soldiers, although details surrounding the event remain unclear. 
 
The family of the truck driver, a resident of Qalansawe among the '48 Palestinians,' has described the incident as a mere traffic accident caused by a loss of control due to the driver experiencing health issues.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Casualties

Ground

Operations

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

Pentagon: Israel's ground operations in Lebanon remain 'limited'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli army deploys 91st Division to southern Lebanon for ground operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

UNIFIL says Israel notified of 'limited ground operations' in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-26

Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-26

Symbolic or strategic? Debate intensifies over Israel’s 'limited' Iran strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-10-24

US presidential hopeful Trump calls EU a 'mini China' on trade

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Netanyahu informs Haredi coalition that Gallant could be dismissed after attack on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Jordan's King meets General Joseph Aoun: Army is the guarantor of security and stability in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More