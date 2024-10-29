Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel claims it is working toward a settlement on the northern front with Lebanon. Still, insiders acknowledge that such a settlement is merely a tactic employed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, similar to the prolonged ceasefire negotiations in Gaza over the past year.



The Israeli army preempted any consultations between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding this front by promoting what it calls its victories. It shared video footage showing the removal of concrete barriers previously erected along the border with Lebanon.



The military allegedly destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure and 'neutralized' its weaponry, stating that any remaining arms had been relocated inland. This is seen as a way to pave the path for politicians to achieve what they describe as a strategic accomplishment with assistance from the United States and other countries.



According to Tel Aviv, the agreement is in advanced formulation stages, hoping to be finalized before the upcoming U.S. elections. It consists of three key elements.



The first element is implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, which entails ensuring that no armed Hezbollah members operate south of the Litani River and removing them from the Metula area. This will coincide with the deployment of between 5,000 and 10,000 Lebanese soldiers along the border and the strengthening of the current UNIFIL forces, potentially including British and German units, according to an Israeli official.



The second factor is establishing an International Enforcement and Oversight Body. This will allow both parties to report violations of the agreement, granting Israel the right to neutralize threats if not addressed by the Lebanese Army or international forces.



As for the third, it consists of preventing Hezbollah from re-arming. The agreement aims to halt any weapons shipments to Hezbollah via air, land, or sea. Russia has expressed its willingness to assist in implementing such an agreement and is capable of playing a role in stabilizing the front in Lebanon and Syria.



Israel plans to withdraw from positions where it has completed its missions in southern Lebanon while maintaining a minimal presence at tactical points along the border until the final agreement is achieved and implemented.



As the terms of the agreement continue to evolve, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is coordinating with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.



Meanwhile, northern towns, reaching as far as Haifa, are under rocket fire from Hezbollah, affecting vast areas and strategic sites in Nahariyya and Ma'alot, with reported casualties.