Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-04-2025 | 07:23
Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that the military had completed its takeover of the new Morag Corridor between the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.
"The Israeli military has now completed its takeover of the Morag axis, which crosses Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis, turning the entire area between the Philadelphi Route and Morag into part of the Israeli security zone," Katz said in a statement.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Troops
Takeover
Gaza
Corridor
Learn More