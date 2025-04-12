Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that the military had completed its takeover of the new Morag Corridor between the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.



"The Israeli military has now completed its takeover of the Morag axis, which crosses Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis, turning the entire area between the Philadelphi Route and Morag into part of the Israeli security zone," Katz said in a statement.





AFP