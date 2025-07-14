EU says could target 72 billion euros of US goods if tariff talks fail

14-07-2025 | 09:46
EU says could target 72 billion euros of US goods if tariff talks fail

The European Commission on Monday put forward a new list of U.S. goods worth 72 billion euros ($84 billion) that could be targeted by EU levies if tariff talks with Washington fail.

The bloc's trade chief, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic,  said the proposal, "accounting for some 72 billion euros' worth of U.S. imports", was shared with EU trade ministers meeting in Brussels.

AFP

