Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The abduction of Imad Amhaz during a naval operation by the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit marks the beginning of a series of arrests targeting what Israel calls Hezbollah's elite.



According to military intelligence plans, this aims to prevent the group from receiving any sophisticated naval weaponry that poses a challenge to national security.



In Israel, after hours of military censorship preventing the release of information about the incident, the abduction dominated headlines regarding the northern front.



The operation is described as high-quality, challenging, and successful, according to Israeli officials, who revealed details about Amhaz in military intelligence.



Amhaz is alleged to be a member of a highly secretive naval unit composed of elite elements from Hezbollah, responsible for what Israel labels a threat from coastal and naval missiles that endanger Israeli naval vessels.



One of the unit's most notable operations was the attack on the INS Hanit ship during the "Second Lebanon War," which was broadcast live.



Additionally, Imad Amhaz is considered a key player in smuggling advanced naval weaponry into Lebanon.



Unit 504 continues its investigation with the abductee amid expectations that it will achieve significant results by obtaining specific information regarding Hezbollah's armament. The Mossad is also participating in the investigation.



While some believe that the abduction could hinder progress toward a settlement in Lebanon following official Lebanese objections and the bypassing of Resolution 1701, the military insists on the necessity of concluding the ground operation as soon as possible, with security agencies continuing to explore ways to confront Hezbollah’s drones, which now pose a daily threat to Israel's interior.



This has contributed to an escalation of movements calling for a "settlement under fire" to achieve the war's objectives and the safe return of residents.



On the Iranian front, Israel continues to coordinate with the United States in preparation for various potential Iranian retaliatory scenarios.



Its focus remains predominantly on defense systems that could counter dangerous drones and ballistic missiles originating from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.