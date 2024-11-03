Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Imad Amhaz&#39;s abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah&#39;s elite: Here are the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The abduction of Imad Amhaz during a naval operation by the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit marks the beginning of a series of arrests targeting what Israel calls Hezbollah's elite. 

According to military intelligence plans, this aims to prevent the group from receiving any sophisticated naval weaponry that poses a challenge to national security.  

In Israel, after hours of military censorship preventing the release of information about the incident, the abduction dominated headlines regarding the northern front. 

The operation is described as high-quality, challenging, and successful, according to Israeli officials, who revealed details about Amhaz in military intelligence.  

Amhaz is alleged to be a member of a highly secretive naval unit composed of elite elements from Hezbollah, responsible for what Israel labels a threat from coastal and naval missiles that endanger Israeli naval vessels. 

One of the unit's most notable operations was the attack on the INS Hanit ship during the "Second Lebanon War," which was broadcast live. 

Additionally, Imad Amhaz is considered a key player in smuggling advanced naval weaponry into Lebanon.  

Unit 504 continues its investigation with the abductee amid expectations that it will achieve significant results by obtaining specific information regarding Hezbollah's armament. The Mossad is also participating in the investigation.  

While some believe that the abduction could hinder progress toward a settlement in Lebanon following official Lebanese objections and the bypassing of Resolution 1701, the military insists on the necessity of concluding the ground operation as soon as possible, with security agencies continuing to explore ways to confront Hezbollah’s drones, which now pose a daily threat to Israel's interior.  

This has contributed to an escalation of movements calling for a "settlement under fire" to achieve the war's objectives and the safe return of residents.  

On the Iranian front, Israel continues to coordinate with the United States in preparation for various potential Iranian retaliatory scenarios.  

Its focus remains predominantly on defense systems that could counter dangerous drones and ballistic missiles originating from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Imad Amhaz

Lebanon

Abduction

Israel

Hezbollah

Mossad

LBCI Next
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02

The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02

Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:37

Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:04

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli army claims to discover weapons cache in children's room in South Lebanon village

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More