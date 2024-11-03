News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The abduction of Imad Amhaz during a naval operation by the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit marks the beginning of a series of arrests targeting what Israel calls Hezbollah's elite.
According to military intelligence plans, this aims to prevent the group from receiving any sophisticated naval weaponry that poses a challenge to national security.
In Israel, after hours of military censorship preventing the release of information about the incident, the abduction dominated headlines regarding the northern front.
The operation is described as high-quality, challenging, and successful, according to Israeli officials, who revealed details about Amhaz in military intelligence.
Amhaz is alleged to be a member of a highly secretive naval unit composed of elite elements from Hezbollah, responsible for what Israel labels a threat from coastal and naval missiles that endanger Israeli naval vessels.
One of the unit's most notable operations was the attack on the INS Hanit ship during the "Second Lebanon War," which was broadcast live.
Additionally, Imad Amhaz is considered a key player in smuggling advanced naval weaponry into Lebanon.
Unit 504 continues its investigation with the abductee amid expectations that it will achieve significant results by obtaining specific information regarding Hezbollah's armament. The Mossad is also participating in the investigation.
While some believe that the abduction could hinder progress toward a settlement in Lebanon following official Lebanese objections and the bypassing of Resolution 1701, the military insists on the necessity of concluding the ground operation as soon as possible, with security agencies continuing to explore ways to confront Hezbollah’s drones, which now pose a daily threat to Israel's interior.
This has contributed to an escalation of movements calling for a "settlement under fire" to achieve the war's objectives and the safe return of residents.
On the Iranian front, Israel continues to coordinate with the United States in preparation for various potential Iranian retaliatory scenarios.
Its focus remains predominantly on defense systems that could counter dangerous drones and ballistic missiles originating from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Imad Amhaz
Lebanon
Abduction
Israel
Hezbollah
Mossad
Next
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
0
Middle East News
12:08
Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border
Middle East News
12:08
Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
Supreme Leader Khamenei threatens Israel: Could Iran launch an attack from Iraq?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:05
Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
0
Middle East News
08:26
Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region
Middle East News
08:26
Israel’s Channel 12 reports vehicle struck by rocket shrapnel as 30 rockets target Galilee region
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
13:51
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:32
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz
2
Lebanon News
00:37
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:37
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
4
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
11:12
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
5
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
Middle East News
10:36
Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions
6
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:04
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
8
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli army claims to discover weapons cache in children's room in South Lebanon village
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli army claims to discover weapons cache in children's room in South Lebanon village
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More