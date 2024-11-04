Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Despite Israel's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, Lebanon continues its diplomatic efforts to halt daily Israeli attacks.



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has held a series of discussions with ambassadors from the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.



During the meetings, the ambassadors were presented with a report from the Ministry of Health outlining the damage sustained by the healthcare sector.



Mikati also delivered a letter stressing that the aggression, particularly against cities such as Baalbek and Tyre, has led not only to the displacement of entire communities but also to threats against important cultural and heritage sites.



He called on the Security Council to take swift action to protect these historic landmarks.



While the ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to pressuring Israel to avoid targeting civilians, medical teams, and archaeological sites, sources confirmed to LBCI that Lebanon maintains its stance that achieving a ceasefire is a prerequisite to discussing the full implementation of Resolution 1701 without any additions or reinterpretations, and to strengthening the Lebanese army in the south.



However, a key question lingers: Will the ongoing pressure lead to tangible outcomes?