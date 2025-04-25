News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
After President Joseph Aoun and the first lady had paid their final respects to Pope Francis, Aoun said his visit to Rome was not only to offer condolences but also to reaffirm Lebanon’s spiritual and moral role on the global stage.
He said, “We are here to say that Lebanon, despite all its wounds, will remain a model of unity in diversity and a beacon of the human values that His Holiness championed and defended, holding firmly to enduring principles for a world of greater justice and compassion.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Pope Francis
Rome
Next
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Mount Lebanon governor reports to LBCI almost 36 municipal elections confirmed by acclamation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-21
Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"
Lebanon News
2025-04-21
Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"
0
World News
2025-03-02
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
World News
2025-03-02
Pope Francis is in a 'stable' condition after 'calm night:' Vatican says
0
World News
2025-03-01
Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says
World News
2025-03-01
Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-21
PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"
Lebanon News
2025-04-21
PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
Middle East News
13:43
Syria calls on UN Security Council to push for Israel's withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament delays IMF contribution bill amid financial burdens
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament delays IMF contribution bill amid financial burdens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
2
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
4
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
5
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
8
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More