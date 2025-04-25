President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 11:27
High views
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute

After President Joseph Aoun and the first lady had paid their final respects to Pope Francis, Aoun said his visit to Rome was not only to offer condolences but also to reaffirm Lebanon’s spiritual and moral role on the global stage.

He said, “We are here to say that Lebanon, despite all its wounds, will remain a model of unity in diversity and a beacon of the human values that His Holiness championed and defended, holding firmly to enduring principles for a world of greater justice and compassion.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Pope Francis

Rome

