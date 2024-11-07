Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel&#39;s ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Reports in Israel are conflicting over whether U.S. President Donald Trump's potential election could end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon within three months or whether the latest diplomatic efforts, led by the current Democratic administration and France, could bring a truce with Hezbollah. 

Key statements from Israeli officials reveal differing views on the future of ground operations in Lebanon.

Two main points highlight the discrepancy.

The first factor is military sources initially suggested that the Israeli military might declare an end to its ground operations in Lebanon by next Monday. 

However, that announcement has since been retracted amid signs that Washington is pushing for a ceasefire.
   
The second point is the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stating that the army is refining its war strategies in Lebanon and is ready to expand its operations as necessary. 

This position contrasts with other security officials' remarks that the army has met its objectives and is awaiting upcoming talks with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

During a brief visit to Israel, Barrot also pledged to French families of two hostages held by Hamas to continue efforts to secure the release of all hostages. 

Barrot discussed Lebanon and Gaza with newly appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, emphasizing the potential for diplomatic solutions. 

Nonetheless, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed skepticism about achieving a ceasefire within two to three months.

While the French envoy pursued de-escalation efforts, Israeli military and political leaders have intensified combat in Lebanon and Gaza and have strengthened defense and offense measures against Iran. 

Just before Katz assumed his new role on Thursday evening, the Israeli Defense Ministry signed a significant contract to purchase 25 Boeing F-15 fighter jets worth $5.2 billion. The aircraft will be equipped with advanced Israeli technology, enabling extended flight capabilities.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israeli

Stance

Ground

Operation

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli official: Ground operation extended only a short distance into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-29

Israeli media cites 33 soldiers killed in Lebanon since start of the ground operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon in joint conference with Health and Environment ministers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More