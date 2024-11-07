News
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
2024-11-07 | 13:00
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Reports in Israel are conflicting over whether U.S. President Donald Trump's potential election could end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon within three months or whether the latest diplomatic efforts, led by the current Democratic administration and France, could bring a truce with Hezbollah.
Key statements from Israeli officials reveal differing views on the future of ground operations in Lebanon.
Two main points highlight the discrepancy.
The first factor is military sources initially suggested that the Israeli military might declare an end to its ground operations in Lebanon by next Monday.
However, that announcement has since been retracted amid signs that Washington is pushing for a ceasefire.
The second point is the Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stating that the army is refining its war strategies in Lebanon and is ready to expand its operations as necessary.
This position contrasts with other security officials' remarks that the army has met its objectives and is awaiting upcoming talks with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
During a brief visit to Israel, Barrot also pledged to French families of two hostages held by Hamas to continue efforts to secure the release of all hostages.
Barrot discussed Lebanon and Gaza with newly appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, emphasizing the potential for diplomatic solutions.
Nonetheless, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed skepticism about achieving a ceasefire within two to three months.
While the French envoy pursued de-escalation efforts, Israeli military and political leaders have intensified combat in Lebanon and Gaza and have strengthened defense and offense measures against Iran.
Just before Katz assumed his new role on Thursday evening, the Israeli Defense Ministry signed a significant contract to purchase 25 Boeing F-15 fighter jets worth $5.2 billion. The aircraft will be equipped with advanced Israeli technology, enabling extended flight capabilities.
