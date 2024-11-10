Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

2024-11-10 | 12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a preemptive move to avoid a United Nations resolution mandating a halt to hostilities and a potentially toughened U.S. stance on arms transfers, Israel is reportedly considering a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, along with a suspension of its Gaza war. 

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer recently conducted talks in Russia to advance a settlement with Lebanon. According to Israeli sources, Moscow may leverage its influence over Hezbollah to facilitate an agreement.

After returning from Moscow, Dermer is set to travel to Washington on Sunday for discussions with U.S. officials, including Amos Hochstein, about a possible Lebanon deal and the American assurances Israel is seeking. 

An American source quoted by Israeli website Ynet disclosed that President-elect Donald Trump has urged the Biden administration to expedite a resolution with Lebanon, citing recent understandings reached despite opposition from certain Israeli ministers.

The Israeli initiative follows assessments suggesting that the U.N. Security Council might push for an end to the Gaza war in an upcoming session, with concerns in Israel that the U.S. may refrain from exercising its veto power.

In light of these assessments, the Israeli military is reportedly preparing to wind down its ground operations in Lebanon and taking measures in Gaza, such as facilitating aid through the Kissufim crossing.

Meanwhile, representatives of Israeli families with relatives held hostages are also set to arrive in Washington on Sunday to meet with U.S. officials. 

According to the hostage family forum, preliminary discussions are underway for a limited prisoner exchange, a potential first step towards de-escalation in both Gaza and Lebanon.

