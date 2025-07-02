Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan

The United States could reach a trade deal with India that would help American companies compete in the South Asian country and leave it facing far lower tariffs; President Donald Trump said on Tuesday while casting doubt on a possible deal with Japan.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he believed India was ready to lower barriers for U.S. companies, which could pave the way for an agreement that would stave off the 26% rate he announced on April 2 before pausing it until July 9.



"Right now, India doesn't accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, if they do that, we're going to have a deal for less, much less tariffs," he said.



