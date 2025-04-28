Russia says recognition of annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' for talks

Russia said Monday that its claims over five Ukrainian regions, including Crimea, were "imperative" to talks aimed at resolving the conflict.



"International recognition of Russia's ownership of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is imperative," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Brazilian newspaper O Globo, using the Kremlin's names for the Ukrainian regions.



AFP