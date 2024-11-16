Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-16 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Israeli forces are attempting to push deeper into South Lebanon, focusing their efforts near key strategic areas. So far, they have refrained from replicating their infamous 2006 incursion into Wadi al-Hujair, where the Merkava tank massacre took place during the July War.  

In the second phase of its ground invasion, the Israeli military advanced from Markaba towards Tallouseh and Bani Haiyyan under heavy artillery cover, facing intense resistance from Hezbollah. This movement has brought Israeli troops to the eastern edge of Wadi al-Hujair.   

Further east, incursions were reported towards Sarda Al-Omar and Wazzani, south of Khiam, accompanied by multiple airstrikes targeting areas within the town.  

In the central sector, airstrikes and ground assaults continue as Israeli forces attempt to advance toward Aainata, adjacent to Bint Jbeil. These operations are launching from the forward positions in Aita Al-Shaab, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun, villages that were initially breached during the first phase of the invasion.  

Israeli forces have also attempted a flanking maneuver toward Hanine and Debl, advancing through open terrain between Qouzah and Beit Lif. 

Field analysts suggest that instead of pushing directly toward Bint Jbeil, where they risk heavy casualties, Israeli forces may shift their focus toward Kounine, Baraachit, and Chaqra, potentially securing the western edge of Wadi al-Hujair and the adjacent Wadi Al-Slouqi, which has been targeted since the start of the war.  

Such a move could isolate Nabatieh from the southern regions extending to the border.  

In the western sector, clashes subsided Saturday morning near Chamaa, where Israeli forces have reportedly booby-trapped homes and points around the shrine of Prophet Shimon Safa. 

Israeli troops have repositioned between Tayr Harfa and Chamaa, with reports suggesting a potential advance toward Biyyadah.   

If the current trajectory continues, Israeli forces may isolate Naqoura from Tyre, encircling the Hamoul area and its surrounding valleys and forests, which have been subjected to heavy airstrikes. 

Notably, Naqoura was spared from ground invasions during the initial phase of the operation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Intensified

Israeli

Invasions

Army

Attempt

Isolate

Villages

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14

South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli army claims destruction of Hezbollah arms depot and missile launchers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15

Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15

Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Israeli Chief of Staff vows to continue advancing deep into Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
13:14

Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More