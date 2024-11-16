Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli forces are attempting to push deeper into South Lebanon, focusing their efforts near key strategic areas. So far, they have refrained from replicating their infamous 2006 incursion into Wadi al-Hujair, where the Merkava tank massacre took place during the July War.



In the second phase of its ground invasion, the Israeli military advanced from Markaba towards Tallouseh and Bani Haiyyan under heavy artillery cover, facing intense resistance from Hezbollah. This movement has brought Israeli troops to the eastern edge of Wadi al-Hujair.



Further east, incursions were reported towards Sarda Al-Omar and Wazzani, south of Khiam, accompanied by multiple airstrikes targeting areas within the town.



In the central sector, airstrikes and ground assaults continue as Israeli forces attempt to advance toward Aainata, adjacent to Bint Jbeil. These operations are launching from the forward positions in Aita Al-Shaab, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun, villages that were initially breached during the first phase of the invasion.



Israeli forces have also attempted a flanking maneuver toward Hanine and Debl, advancing through open terrain between Qouzah and Beit Lif.



Field analysts suggest that instead of pushing directly toward Bint Jbeil, where they risk heavy casualties, Israeli forces may shift their focus toward Kounine, Baraachit, and Chaqra, potentially securing the western edge of Wadi al-Hujair and the adjacent Wadi Al-Slouqi, which has been targeted since the start of the war.



Such a move could isolate Nabatieh from the southern regions extending to the border.



In the western sector, clashes subsided Saturday morning near Chamaa, where Israeli forces have reportedly booby-trapped homes and points around the shrine of Prophet Shimon Safa.



Israeli troops have repositioned between Tayr Harfa and Chamaa, with reports suggesting a potential advance toward Biyyadah.



If the current trajectory continues, Israeli forces may isolate Naqoura from Tyre, encircling the Hamoul area and its surrounding valleys and forests, which have been subjected to heavy airstrikes.



Notably, Naqoura was spared from ground invasions during the initial phase of the operation.