Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Fierce battles are intensifying on the southern front across various sectors as the Israeli army continues its attempts to advance deeper into Lebanese towns.



Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's visit to the border town of Kfarkela on Saturday carried more symbolic weight than military significance, given its location on the frontline.



However, his pledge that the army would persist in fighting, advancing, and targeting Hezbollah was evident Sunday morning, particularly in the town of Khiam.



The town, from which the Israeli army had previously withdrawn after advancing from both the southern and eastern directions, has been subjected to heavy artillery and airstrikes since Saturday.



The Israeli army attempted to advance through Sarda, Al-Amara, and Wazzani, with reports suggesting that they reached the vicinity of the Khiam detention center.



LBCI documented the movement of tanks on the Wata Khiam road towards the Safawi water pumping station near the detention center.



If the Israeli army has reached this point, they would be approximately four kilometers deep into Lebanese territory.



In the western sector, the Israeli army has not moved beyond approximately six kilometers, having reached Chama.



Meanwhile, intense back-and-forth clashes continue between Hezbollah and Israeli troops.



These clashes occurred primarily on the third day of the second phase of the ground invasion between Chama and Biyyadah.



The Lebanese army evacuated its command post of the 5th Brigade entirely, as advancing towards Biyyadah would isolate Tyre from Naqoura and allow Israeli forces to maneuver towards Hamoul and the valleys and forests in the area.



According to Hezbollah statements, the group targeted an Israeli army gathering at the southern outskirts of Chama and ambushed forces on the eastern edge.



In the central sector, pressure on the Ainata-Bint Jbeil line has decreased.



The Israeli army, which reached the outskirts of Ainata but failed to enter the city of Bint Jbeil, is now using artillery to prepare for an advance towards Hanin to the west, six kilometers deep, which could allow them to encircle Bint Jbeil if they succeed in advancing.



The fierce battles have not spared the Lebanese army, which Israel has repeatedly targeted.



An army post in the town of Al-Mari was hit, as well as two farms housing Syrian workers on the town's outskirts, leading to casualties.