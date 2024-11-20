News
Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division
2024-11-20 | 12:50
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's focus on appeasing his coalition partners, optimism is building among observers regarding the likelihood of a near-term ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.
Progress has been reported in overcoming obstacles that might delay its implementation.
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is set to meet with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials starting Wednesday to finalize details. Reports suggest that the Israeli cabinet, except National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, primarily supports the agreement.
After discussions with Hochstein, the draft will be shared with cabinet members for approval.
On the ground, reports continue to highlight the daily risks faced by the Israeli army in its ongoing battles with Hezbollah, with casualties mounting each day.
Moreover, the increased use of drones and missile strikes against Israel has heightened security concerns, leading military and security experts to stress the urgency of ending the war and signing the ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.
As the agreement's final draft is being discussed, two main items are still under consideration in Israel.
The first item is continuing operations in Lebanon by the Israeli Air Force post-agreement. Israel had initially agreed with Washington to include provisions on air force operations in an annex rather than the core agreement.
While confident of support from the incoming administration under President Donald Trump, Israel cites lessons learned from the 2006 July War and the need to avoid repeating past mistakes.
The second point is mechanisms for monitoring implementation. Israel has insisted that the monitoring committee include representatives from the UK and Germany.
However, Israeli officials now view the presence of an American general in the committee as a significant safeguard.
In preparation for the ceasefire, the Israeli army has begun securing areas along the Lebanese border to facilitate the return of displaced residents.
Efforts include constructing new forward posts near border towns and creating additional units to oversee the safe return of civilians. This initiative aims to instill a sense of security and encourage displaced populations to return.
Despite these measures, a recent survey shows that over 70% of displaced residents remain unwilling to return to northern Israel, reflecting deep-seated fears and skepticism about the ceasefire's durability.
