Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah opened a support front for Hamas, Israeli strikes have killed 42 Lebanese soldiers, according to military sources.
These casualties include 18 soldiers killed in active service at military positions and 24 others targeted in buildings where they were present.
The Lebanese Army, which plays a pivotal role in enforcing the ceasefire negotiations and implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, has faced increasing concern that these attacks could carry political messages.
Some speculate that Israel may be signaling its rejection of the ceasefire agreement or potentially preparing to hold the Lebanese Army responsible for future violations of the ceasefire and undermining its role in maintaining future stability along the Blue Line.
According to military sources, there is no unified interpretation of the attacks on Lebanese soldiers.
Recent incidents in Sarafand and Al Mari raise significant questions.
In Borj El Mlouk, an army vehicle was targeted following Israeli orders to evacuate the town. Similarly, the attack in Yater that killed officer Mohammad Farhat appeared to convey a clear warning against evacuating the wounded.
Other strikes, including the targeting of a motorcycle near an army checkpoint in Wazzani, indicate a pattern of attacks near military installations. While Israel has claimed at least one attack was accidental, the broader trend has raised serious concerns.
In response, the Lebanese Army has been reporting these violations to international bodies, including UNIFIL and the United States.
U.S. officials, including Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein, have consistently emphasized their support for the Lebanese Army’s crucial role in enforcing stability.
However, the challenges facing the army remain immense, with its capacity and responsibilities expected to grow significantly in the near future.
