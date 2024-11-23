Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel has threatened to continue its assassination operations in Lebanon, aiming to complete what it considers a "bank of targets" for Hezbollah's leadership.



This follows a failed assassination attempt on Saturday targeting Mohammad Haidar, the head of Hezbollah’s operations department.



The strike had been planned by Israel's military intelligence after the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



Before acknowledging the operation’s failure, Israel revealed Haidar's file, describing him as the strategic and security brain behind Hezbollah. Other individuals, including Haytham 'Ali Tabataba'i, were also placed on Israel’s target list.



According to Tel Aviv, Haidar had managed the war against Israel in recent weeks, and the failed attempt to target him in Beirut was part of that strategy.



The assassination attempt and the intensified attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs followed an Israeli military announcement on Friday evening that it had expanded its operational scope until a ceasefire agreement is reached.



In a new security report, the Israeli military claims that its airstrikes, alongside the ground operation, have achieved unprecedented results and created a new strategic reality, enabling Israel to reach a peaceful settlement based on military strength.



An Israeli Air Force official stated after the failed operation on Saturday that Israel had not anticipated achieving its goals "quickly and precisely" before intensifying the fighting against Lebanon.



Meanwhile, the military leadership has recommended that the political echelon reach an agreement with Lebanon in the coming days.



Regarding negotiations, it was revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the issuance of arrest warrants against him and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant by the International Criminal Court (ICC), informed Amos Hochstein of Israel’s rejection of France’s involvement in the committee overseeing the implementation of the agreement with Lebanon.



Netanyahu claimed that the French judge’s approval of the decision had been coordinated with President Emmanuel Macron.



Other aspects of the agreement remain in progress, notably those concerning land border negotiations.



While the frontlines remain active, the Israeli military appears to be preparing for the post-agreement phase with Lebanon.



Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the General Staff to prepare integrated action plans for various scenarios in the event of a breach of the deal and to conduct training exercises while supporting the immediate signing of the agreement.