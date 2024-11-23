News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23 | 13:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel presses on with Lebanon operation, targeting Hezbollah leadership amid failed assassination attempt
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has threatened to continue its assassination operations in Lebanon, aiming to complete what it considers a "bank of targets" for Hezbollah's leadership.
This follows a failed assassination attempt on Saturday targeting Mohammad Haidar, the head of Hezbollah’s operations department.
The strike had been planned by Israel's military intelligence after the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
Before acknowledging the operation’s failure, Israel revealed Haidar's file, describing him as the strategic and security brain behind Hezbollah. Other individuals, including Haytham 'Ali Tabataba'i, were also placed on Israel’s target list.
According to Tel Aviv, Haidar had managed the war against Israel in recent weeks, and the failed attempt to target him in Beirut was part of that strategy.
The assassination attempt and the intensified attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs followed an Israeli military announcement on Friday evening that it had expanded its operational scope until a ceasefire agreement is reached.
In a new security report, the Israeli military claims that its airstrikes, alongside the ground operation, have achieved unprecedented results and created a new strategic reality, enabling Israel to reach a peaceful settlement based on military strength.
An Israeli Air Force official stated after the failed operation on Saturday that Israel had not anticipated achieving its goals "quickly and precisely" before intensifying the fighting against Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the military leadership has recommended that the political echelon reach an agreement with Lebanon in the coming days.
Regarding negotiations, it was revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following the issuance of arrest warrants against him and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant by the International Criminal Court (ICC), informed Amos Hochstein of Israel’s rejection of France’s involvement in the committee overseeing the implementation of the agreement with Lebanon.
Netanyahu claimed that the French judge’s approval of the decision had been coordinated with President Emmanuel Macron.
Other aspects of the agreement remain in progress, notably those concerning land border negotiations.
While the frontlines remain active, the Israeli military appears to be preparing for the post-agreement phase with Lebanon.
Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi has instructed the General Staff to prepare integrated action plans for various scenarios in the event of a breach of the deal and to conduct training exercises while supporting the immediate signing of the agreement.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Assassination
Benjamin Netanyahu
Yoav Gallant
International Criminal Court
Amos Hochstein
Next
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-04
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
0
Middle East News
2024-11-22
Israeli Army Radio: Amos Hochstein meets former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Middle East News
2024-11-22
Israeli Army Radio: Amos Hochstein meets former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Daily South Lebanon field updates: Israeli ground advances reach new frontlines, isolating Marjaayoun from Nabatieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
Lebanon News
03:47
Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63
0
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas states: Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
6
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:36
Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More