Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli critics of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon have greeted its implementation with disdain, calling it a defeat and surrender for Hezbollah without achieving the objectives of the war.



Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assurances that the ceasefire was in Israel's and the northern population's best interests and that the Israeli military had achieved its war goals by depleting Hezbollah targets, many Israelis remain unconvinced.



Netanyahu's comments about American guarantees ensuring Israel's right to retaliate against any violations of the ceasefire failed to reassure the public.



The widespread devastation in several towns, many of which are no longer habitable, has placed Netanyahu, his government, and military leadership under heavy criticism from residents and local leaders who refuse to return to their homes.



As a result, only a few people from the northern regions have returned to inspect their properties. The majority are unlikely to return anytime soon.



Many people feel the agreement does not guarantee their safety, and rebuilding the areas destroyed by Hezbollah's rockets and drones is expected to take at least two years. Even Netanyahu's talk about keeping Israel's right to respond openly has failed to calm the population, as they remain wary of the situation.



Furthermore, Netanyahu's strategy, which was unveiled in his explanation of the ceasefire and the ongoing confrontation with Iran, has also sparked significant debate, particularly regarding the fate of Israeli prisoners in Gaza. This has reopened discussions on Israel's broader security concerns.



However, from a political, security, and military perspective, several experts argue that the ceasefire has achieved key Israeli objectives. These include separating the Gaza front from Lebanon, pushing Hezbollah forces beyond the Litani River, and securing, with American guarantees, Israel's ability to operate in Lebanese airspace and respond to any future breaches.



As the ceasefire takes effect, Israeli forces stationed along the Lebanese border appear to be preparing for a potential withdrawal, amid military reports indicating exhaustion and depleted weapon stocks, complicating any continued ground operations.



These factors have led security agencies to recommend an immediate pullout from Lebanon and an end to the war despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of northern residents soon.