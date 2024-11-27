New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27 | 13:05
High views
LBCI
LBCI
New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement
2min
New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's ceasefire agreement with Israel has gone into effect, sparking discussions about restoring political life in the country, with the election of a new president at the forefront. 

Key decision-makers in Lebanon, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have taken note of the recommendation for progress.

In this context, French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived for his sixth visit to Beirut since the presidential vacancy began. His discussions will include meetings with Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, several members of parliament, and ambassadors from the Quintet committee.

According to LBCI sources, Le Drian is not expected to present any new proposals but will urge Lebanese officials to elect a president as soon as possible. Paris believes that a presidential election would send a strong message that Lebanon is working to rebuild its constitutional institutions.

Le Drian is also gathering insights from Lebanese officials on the latest developments regarding the presidential file, which he will report back to French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron is set to travel to Saudi Arabia between December 2 and 4, where he will discuss various regional and international issues, including Lebanon, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As a result, the presidential matter is now moving forward with the ceasefire in place, and the positions of Lebanese internal actors, Iran, the Gulf, European nations, and the United States will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
