Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

2024-11-28 | 13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
2min
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel now in effect, the Lebanese Army began redeploying in South Lebanon as part of a detailed plan prepared by its leadership. 

However, during a meeting of the caretaker cabinet on Wednesday, ministers affiliated with Hezbollah and Amal demanded to review the plan's specifics. The Army Commander responded firmly: the plan is classified.  

In an unexpected development hours after the meeting, it was announced that the army's plan would be submitted to the cabinet for approval before implementation, ostensibly reaffirming the state's authority across its territories. This raised questions about potential political maneuvering.  

The military plan had already been shared with key political players, including the Prime Minister's office and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. It was also integral to the ceasefire negotiations, with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun discussing its elements with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. 

Still, Hezbollah and Amal ministers insist on a review before the plan is executed.  

Under the 2024 ceasefire agreement framework, the army's deployment strategy is a critical element of the accord. Its secrecy aligns with standard military practices; for instance, during the 2017 Dawn of the Outskirts operation against militant groups, details were not shared even with then-President Michel Aoun.  

As the ceasefire enters its implementation phase, the agreed 60-day timeline to fulfill its terms has officially begun, marking a critical period for Lebanon's sovereignty and security arrangements.

