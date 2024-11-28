Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28 | 13:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France&#39;s Le Drian
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has barely taken effect, yet international pressure is already mounting to rebuild the Lebanese state from its highest ranks to its foundations. 

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is central to this effort, whose role extends beyond leading Parliament and the Amal Movement. His influence is increasingly recognized within Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance.  

The international community's message to Berri is clear: a serious and committed approach is required, and the message seems to have been received. 

Within hours of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's arrival at Beirut's Pine Residence, Berri called for a parliamentary session to elect a president on January 9. 

He emphasized that this session must be productive, giving MPs over a month to consult, agree, and ensure their attendance. Berri also plans to invite foreign ambassadors to observe the session, signaling a commitment to transparency and international engagement.  

Le Drian's discussions with the Quintet Committee—comprising ambassadors from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and France—echoed this urgency. 

Berri's swift announcement aligns with his previous promise to schedule an election session once the ceasefire was in place, within the timeframe outlined in the truce agreement.  

Sources close to Le Drian's meetings expressed cautious optimism, hoping the session would result in a president's election. Failure, they warned, would signal a lack of seriousness in addressing Lebanon's crisis, further eroding international and Arab confidence in its leadership.  

During his talks with Lebanese officials, Le Drian reiterated the need for swift presidential elections, stressing that the new president must reflect Lebanon's new chapter. 

Le Drian highlighted the significance of the ceasefire agreement, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, and France's active role in supporting both through the monitoring committee and UNIFIL, as well as its commitment to strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Presidential

Election

Discussions

France

Le Drian

LBCI Next
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI that ceasefire and swift presidential election are essential for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

Israel's strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-22

Qatar PM to visit Iran in coming days, Iranian media says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-27

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25

Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:30

Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More