Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel has barely taken effect, yet international pressure is already mounting to rebuild the Lebanese state from its highest ranks to its foundations.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is central to this effort, whose role extends beyond leading Parliament and the Amal Movement. His influence is increasingly recognized within Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance.



The international community's message to Berri is clear: a serious and committed approach is required, and the message seems to have been received.



Within hours of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's arrival at Beirut's Pine Residence, Berri called for a parliamentary session to elect a president on January 9.



He emphasized that this session must be productive, giving MPs over a month to consult, agree, and ensure their attendance. Berri also plans to invite foreign ambassadors to observe the session, signaling a commitment to transparency and international engagement.



Le Drian's discussions with the Quintet Committee—comprising ambassadors from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and France—echoed this urgency.



Berri's swift announcement aligns with his previous promise to schedule an election session once the ceasefire was in place, within the timeframe outlined in the truce agreement.



Sources close to Le Drian's meetings expressed cautious optimism, hoping the session would result in a president's election. Failure, they warned, would signal a lack of seriousness in addressing Lebanon's crisis, further eroding international and Arab confidence in its leadership.



During his talks with Lebanese officials, Le Drian reiterated the need for swift presidential elections, stressing that the new president must reflect Lebanon's new chapter.



Le Drian highlighted the significance of the ceasefire agreement, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, and France's active role in supporting both through the monitoring committee and UNIFIL, as well as its commitment to strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.