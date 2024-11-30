Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30 | 13:24
High views
2min
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The road linking Hasbaya to Marjaayoun, extending to Kfarkela and Khardali, has come back to life after repairs to a massive crater caused by Israeli shelling. The ceasefire has allowed traffic and activity to resume on this vital route.  
 
In the town of Ebel El Saqi, despite official restrictions on returning, residents have defied warnings. Shops are reopening, and movement in the city has visibly increased despite two residents being killed in the town.

However, in Khiam, the situation is starkly different. 

The town remains surrounded by checkpoints to prevent entry due to ongoing risks of gunfire or arrests. Some residents bypass the main roads through dirt paths to return to their homes, but safety remains precarious. One family, for instance, entered their house only to leave again shortly after, leaving homeless and vulnerable.  

Israeli invasions have left a marked impact. Villages like Khiam, where the Lebanese Army maintains strict checkpoints, remain partially off-limits, reflecting the ongoing threat. 

Similar checkpoints have been set up at key intersections, such as Deir Mimas and the road to Kfarkela and Tell en Nhas.  

Despite these restrictions, violations of the ceasefire by Israel continue daily. 

Recent incidents include shelling in Khiam's plains, airstrikes on a vehicle in Majdal Zoun, and drone strikes in Baysarieh and Rab El Thalathine, where one person was killed and others were injured.  

While the army prevents access to villages still under Israeli invasion, neighboring villages are slowly returning to normal. 

Shops have reopened, ATMs are operational, and residents are back on the streets. A noticeable number of displaced families also returned to their villages, reviving a sense of resilience amid uncertainty.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Ceasefire

South Lebanon

Life

Villages

Israeli

Invasion

Zones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
