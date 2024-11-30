News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30 | 13:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The road linking Hasbaya to Marjaayoun, extending to Kfarkela and Khardali, has come back to life after repairs to a massive crater caused by Israeli shelling. The ceasefire has allowed traffic and activity to resume on this vital route.
In the town of Ebel El Saqi, despite official restrictions on returning, residents have defied warnings. Shops are reopening, and movement in the city has visibly increased despite two residents being killed in the town.
However, in Khiam, the situation is starkly different.
The town remains surrounded by checkpoints to prevent entry due to ongoing risks of gunfire or arrests. Some residents bypass the main roads through dirt paths to return to their homes, but safety remains precarious. One family, for instance, entered their house only to leave again shortly after, leaving homeless and vulnerable.
Israeli invasions have left a marked impact. Villages like Khiam, where the Lebanese Army maintains strict checkpoints, remain partially off-limits, reflecting the ongoing threat.
Similar checkpoints have been set up at key intersections, such as Deir Mimas and the road to Kfarkela and Tell en Nhas.
Despite these restrictions, violations of the ceasefire by Israel continue daily.
Recent incidents include shelling in Khiam's plains, airstrikes on a vehicle in Majdal Zoun, and drone strikes in Baysarieh and Rab El Thalathine, where one person was killed and others were injured.
While the army prevents access to villages still under Israeli invasion, neighboring villages are slowly returning to normal.
Shops have reopened, ATMs are operational, and residents are back on the streets. A noticeable number of displaced families also returned to their villages, reviving a sense of resilience amid uncertainty.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Ceasefire
South Lebanon
Life
Villages
Israeli
Invasion
Zones
Next
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-16
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-16
Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-22
Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
2
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
5
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
6
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
7
Lebanon News
08:02
Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:02
Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More