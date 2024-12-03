Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite warnings from the U.S. administration, conveyed through Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer during his visit to Washington, regarding the risks of escalating the situation in Lebanon due to Israeli violations, Israeli leadership continues its threats, making it clear that it will not halt the operation of drones in Lebanese airspace.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose to hold his government meeting in the north, specifically in Nahariyya, the city most targeted on the eve of the ceasefire agreement. Speaking from there, he confirmed that the agreement was a ceasefire and not the end of the war.



Speaking from the northern border with Lebanon, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, also issued direct threats to the Lebanese state, reaffirming that drone flights over Lebanese airspace would not cease.



Meanwhile, Israel has intensified airstrikes inside Syria and along the Lebanese-Syrian border crossings, claiming to target the transfer of Iranian weapons to Hezbollah. To address this, the Israeli military has formed a new unit under the 210th Bashan Brigade in the Golan Heights. This unit, consisting of reservists, is tasked with monitoring the area and providing reinforcement in case of any escalation.



Israel is also examining potential scenarios in Syria, including the possibility of President Bashar al-Assad losing control over the country. Security officials described such a scenario as catastrophic for Israel, highlighting the growing complexity of the region's dynamics.



While Israel remains focused on Lebanon and Syria, the situation in Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas also remains a top priority. Discussions led by Minister Dermer in Washington explore the prospect of a prisoner exchange deal and broader plans for Gaza's post-war reconstruction.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism for a near-term ceasefire agreement and post-war rebuilding efforts in Gaza.



However, his vision contrasts sharply with the plans of Israel's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.