News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has placed the Syrian front at the top of its security agenda, reinforcing its forces deployed along the border with Syria.
In an emergency security consultation, Israeli officials discussed the ramifications of developments in Syria and possible future scenarios, following an Israeli intelligence report.
The report warned that the Syrian army is fracturing, and the spread of opposition groups, including ISIS, could pose a threat to Israel’s security.
The report also raised concerns over the ambiguous role of Russia and the perceived weakening of support for the Syrian regime.
This issue was addressed by an Israeli delegation in Moscow, where talks were held on the issue of Russian nationals being held by Hamas.
Discussions indicated that the opposition is closer to expanding its control over Syrian cities, particularly after seizing key areas such as Aleppo and Hama.
This shift has left Israel facing two troubling scenarios: the survival of the Syrian regime, with Iran and Hezbollah strengthening their positions in Syria, especially following recent strikes in Iran and Lebanon, or the advance of the opposition and its control over Syria, including groups hostile to Israel.
The meeting on Syria took place after the delay of a Security Cabinet session on Friday night, which was supposed to discuss a hostages swap deal.
The session featured conflicting assessments on how to handle the emerging scenarios.
One scenario considered in Tel Aviv is that Syria could receive significant Iranian support, alongside the deployment of Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon, with Russian backing, to repel opposition attacks, thus reinforcing Assad’s position.
In response, Israel has already intensified its strikes on targets and crossings it claims are used for Iranian arms smuggling to Hezbollah.
Another scenario involves the loss of President Bashar al-Assad’s control over the country and his government.
Israel considers this the most likely scenario, particularly after concluding that Russia and Iran are not in a hurry to provide extensive military support to Assad.
However, Israel has not yet formulated a strategy for this situation.
The worst-case scenario, according to Israeli assessments, involves the capture of Aleppo by armed groups and the seizure of military bases around the city, as well as a Syrian industrial-military complex southeast of Aleppo and Hama.
The presence of heavy weapons and chemical weapons in these areas has raised Israel’s concerns, which are being addressed in current discussions.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Security Agenda
Forces
Deployment
Next
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
2024-11-29
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
0
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
0
Middle East News
11:49
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida
Middle East News
11:49
Three killed in clashes between Druze gunmen and Syrian security forces in Sweida
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
6
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
7
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
Middle East News
07:59
Israeli army increases preparedness and deploys forces to Golan Heights amid escalating Syrian conflict
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:56
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More