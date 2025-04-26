Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Disputes within Israel’s military establishment, as well as between the political and military leadership, are deepening by the day. The main focus of these disputes is the war in Gaza, but unexpectedly, the war in Lebanon has also become part of the controversy.



Former and current decision-makers have not hesitated to appear in front of cameras to expose the extent of the disagreements over several decisions related to the war against Hezbollah.



Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated that a "golden opportunity" was missed that could have significantly shortened the war and ended it with a "decisive victory."



Gallant revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had refused to authorize a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah’s former secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, along with a group of senior Hezbollah leaders and Iranian commanders, had gathered during the first week of the war.



The proposed strike had the backing of army leadership and security agencies at the time, but Netanyahu reportedly feared Hezbollah’s potential retaliation.



Amid the internal discussions and disagreements, former U.S. President Joe Biden intervened, informing Netanyahu in a phone call that Hezbollah was not planning a large-scale attack on Israel.



Gallant also blamed Netanyahu for failing to decisively end the battle in Lebanon even after the ceasefire agreement was signed.



He revealed several operations that had been planned but ultimately not carried out, including one targeting 1,500 Radwan Force fighters who were reportedly carrying walkie-talkie devices.



The disputes and failures in managing the war against Lebanon come alongside ongoing disagreements over the war in Gaza, where military leaders have exposed the extent of the chaos and disorganization in handling the southern front — a front now on the verge of escalation that could push the conflict back to square one.