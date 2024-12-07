Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07 | 13:17
High views
LBCI
Tyre&#39;s session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
2min
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In a clear message of support for the Lebanese army in implementing the ceasefire agreement, the Cabinet held an exceptional session in Tyre, specifically at the Benoit Barakat Barracks, named after an officer who was killed in Arsal in 1958.

What made this barracks the chosen location for the session?

The city of Tyre, which suffered significant damage during the Israeli war on Lebanon, experienced major destruction in its neighborhoods and buildings.

During the session, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun presented the military's plan to implement the ceasefire agreement, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Ministerial sources said the presentation was technical and confidential.

LBCI sources reported that attendees expressed regret over the absence of Defense Minister Maurice Sleem, who did not attend the session due to political reasons. 

They further added that communication between the Prime Minister’s office and Sleem remains open, with "coordination ongoing."

Meanwhile, in recent remarks, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the agreement with Israel pertains only to Hezbollah's weapons south of the Litani River. 

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, however, confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the issue of disarmament requires national consensus, reworking the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Additionally, sources confirmed to LBCI that the current government is responsible for implementing the agreement south of the Litani River until a new president is elected and a government is formed to handle the agreement's full implementation across Lebanon.

While awaiting developments in the political process, attention is focused on the monitoring committee, which will begin its meetings next week.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Cabinet

Tyre

Ceasefire

Lebanese Army

Hezbollah

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
