News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07 | 13:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In a clear message of support for the Lebanese army in implementing the ceasefire agreement, the Cabinet held an exceptional session in Tyre, specifically at the Benoit Barakat Barracks, named after an officer who was killed in Arsal in 1958.
What made this barracks the chosen location for the session?
The city of Tyre, which suffered significant damage during the Israeli war on Lebanon, experienced major destruction in its neighborhoods and buildings.
During the session, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun presented the military's plan to implement the ceasefire agreement, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Ministerial sources said the presentation was technical and confidential.
LBCI sources reported that attendees expressed regret over the absence of Defense Minister Maurice Sleem, who did not attend the session due to political reasons.
They further added that communication between the Prime Minister’s office and Sleem remains open, with "coordination ongoing."
Meanwhile, in recent remarks, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the agreement with Israel pertains only to Hezbollah's weapons south of the Litani River.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, however, confirmed in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the issue of disarmament requires national consensus, reworking the terms of the ceasefire agreement.
Additionally, sources confirmed to LBCI that the current government is responsible for implementing the agreement south of the Litani River until a new president is elected and a government is formed to handle the agreement's full implementation across Lebanon.
While awaiting developments in the political process, attention is focused on the monitoring committee, which will begin its meetings next week.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cabinet
Tyre
Ceasefire
Lebanese Army
Hezbollah
Next
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanese Army bolsters presence in South Lebanon following ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanese Army bolsters presence in South Lebanon following ceasefire agreement
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-06
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-05
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:12
Turkey's President says he hopes Syria 'finds peace'
Middle East News
10:12
Turkey's President says he hopes Syria 'finds peace'
0
World News
02:28
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
World News
02:28
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
0
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:00
Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area
Middle East News
11:00
Israel's army claims armed attack on UN post in Syria's Hader area
2
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
3
World News
07:17
US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein
World News
07:17
US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein
4
Middle East News
06:21
Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP
Middle East News
06:21
Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
6
Middle East News
09:36
Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus
Middle East News
09:36
Syria presidency denies reports Assad has left Damascus
7
Middle East News
13:40
Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed
Middle East News
13:40
Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed
8
Middle East News
12:18
Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV
Middle East News
12:18
Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More