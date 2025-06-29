Russia's spy chief said on Sunday that he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, marking a new official exchange following their first call in mid-March amid a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.



"I had a telephone conversation with my American counterpart, and we agreed to call each other at any time to discuss issues of mutual interest," Sergey Naryshkin said on Russian state television without providing further details about his call with CIA chief John Ratcliffe.



AFP