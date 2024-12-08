Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Opposition factions in Syria declared the full liberation of Homs and announced their forces had spread into the Umayyad Square, one of the most prominent sites in Damascus, within just three hours.



How did these fast-paced developments take place?



The opposition announced plans to advance on Damascus shortly after securing Homs, aiming to break the capital's security perimeter.



Reports of the Sednayah prison raid soon emerged, with videos showing prisoners being freed. This was followed by the stunning announcement that Damascus had fallen, capped by a televised message from the opposition aired on Syrian state television.



Surprisingly, the opposition forces did not need to engage in combat to topple the regime. Military and security forces had largely abandoned their posts, leaving weapons and equipment behind. Their retreat enabled opposition fighters to enter the capital without resistance.



President Bashar al-Assad, who has ruled Syria since succeeding his late father in 2000, fled Damascus under still-murky circumstances. Russian officials confirmed that he is no longer in the country.



While Assad managed to escape, scores of travelers were stranded at the airport as official personnel deserted their duties.