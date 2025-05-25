Zelensky calls for 'truly strong pressure' on Russia to halt strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international leaders Sunday to increase their pressure on Russia after a second straight night of major air strikes killed 12 people in Ukraine.



"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," Zelensky said on social media, calling on the United States, European countries, and "all those around the world who seek peace" to show their "determination" to make Moscow halt the war.



AFP