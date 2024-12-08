News
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08 | 13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The fall of the Syrian regime happened rapidly, but the country has entered an uncertain new chapter following President Bashar al-Assad's departure from Damascus.
In a surprising development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, appointed just two and a half months ago, confirmed he had initiated talks with Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, known as Ahmed Al Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, to discuss managing the current transitional period. The discussions mark a significant step in shaping Syria's political future.
However, Jalali's outreach to Jolani is just one piece of the puzzle.
On Sunday morning, another opposition faction, the Eighth Brigade, led by Ahmed al-Awda, arrived at Jalali's residence in Damascus. The faction relocated the prime minister to the Four Seasons Hotel in the capital. Al-Awda, a figure with ties to Jordan and a complicated relationship with Turkey, advanced from southern Syria to take a prominent role in the unfolding situation.
Jalali also stated that contact had been made with Syria's "military operations administration" to protect state institutions. His remarks echoed those of Jolani, who, via Telegram, urged armed factions to safeguard public property, describing it as the rightful inheritance of the Syrian people.
Later, Syrian state television aired a brief statement from Jolani, who reportedly arrived in Damascus by midday Sunday. The immediate aftermath of Assad's fall has been marked by relative calm, with no significant clashes reported.
However, the opposition announced a strict curfew from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure.
The Syrian opposition coalition, led by Hadi al-Bahra, has pledged to restore stability within two days. Speaking to LBCI, al-Bahra stated that the transitional process would begin swiftly to chart Syria's political future.
As Syria stands at a pivotal crossroads after 54 years of Baath Party rule, questions remain about whether the transition will proceed smoothly or face significant hurdles.
