Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-04-2025 | 14:45
Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that he would hold a trilateral summit on the situation in Gaza with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.
"In response to the Gaza emergency and during my visit to Egypt at President al-Sisi's invitation, we will hold a trilateral summit with the Egyptian president and the King of Jordan," Macron wrote on X ahead of his trip to the north African country on Monday and Tuesday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Macron
Gaza
Summit
Egyptian
Jordanian
Leaders
France
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Israeli army kills teenage Palestinian stone-thrower
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04
Israeli army kills teenage Palestinian stone-thrower
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
05:48
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:48
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
0
World News
11:17
Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump
World News
11:17
Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
2
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
3
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
4
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
5
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
6
Lebanon News
09:14
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:14
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon
