Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-04-2025 | 14:45
Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders
0min
Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that he would hold a trilateral summit on the situation in Gaza with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"In response to the Gaza emergency and during my visit to Egypt at President al-Sisi's invitation, we will hold a trilateral summit with the Egyptian president and the King of Jordan," Macron wrote on X ahead of his trip to the north African country on Monday and Tuesday.


AFP
 
Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment
Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages
