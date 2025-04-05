Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that he would hold a trilateral summit on the situation in Gaza with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.



"In response to the Gaza emergency and during my visit to Egypt at President al-Sisi's invitation, we will hold a trilateral summit with the Egyptian president and the King of Jordan," Macron wrote on X ahead of his trip to the north African country on Monday and Tuesday.





AFP