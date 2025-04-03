News
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
News Bulletin Reports
03-04-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Despite the new Syrian regime's assurances to Israel—ranging from its commitment to border stability to its pledge to address extremist groups in Quneitra and Daraa—Israel launched a powerful strike on Syria Wednesday.
This time, Israel's message was directed first to Turkey and then to Syria. Tel Aviv sees Turkey as a destabilizing force in Syria, arming groups and establishing military bases, which is considered a "red line."
In the recent attack, Israel targeted aircraft, radar systems, surveillance towers, parking lots, and storage facilities.
It viewed the attack as preemptive, aiming to thwart Turkey's plan to arm and rehabilitate the Syrian army and prevent Syria from becoming a Turkish-controlled zone.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking from France, accused Ankara of playing a negative role in Syria, Lebanon, and the broader region.
This was echoed by Israel's Defense Minister during a visit to one of the five military bases Israel has set up in southern Lebanon, where he revealed that a warning message had been sent to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Israeli security agencies claim they have information that Turkey intends to turn the T4 airbase in Syria into a drone base to be used against Israel.
A security report also suggested that the new Syrian regime is working to form multiple alliances against Israel.
Amid concerns over Palestinian groups, particularly Hamas, launching attacks against Israeli targets from Syria or Lebanon, the Israeli Northern Command announced it had opened border gates with Syria during the Jewish Passover holiday, allowing Israelis to visit the Wadi al-Ruqqad area in Syria and its surroundings.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Israel
Lebanon
Turkey
Quneitra
Daraa
Strikes
