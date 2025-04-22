Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire

22-04-2025 | 08:37
Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire
Arab League chief meets Lebanese FM, calls for Israel to abide by ceasefire

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit reaffirmed his support for the Lebanese government's efforts to restore stability and ensure that all weapons are under the sole authority of the state.

During a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Aboul Gheit underscored the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and called for Israel to abide by the ceasefire and fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory.

According to the Secretary-General's spokesperson, Jamal Roshdy, the meeting also addressed broader regional developments on the eve of the Arab League Council's ministerial session, scheduled in Cairo on Monday.

Roshdy noted that Aboul Gheit listened closely to Minister Rajji's briefing on Lebanon's internal situation and the broader regional context.

Lebanon News

Arab League

Chief

Lebanese

FM

Israel

Ceasefire

