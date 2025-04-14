Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
14-04-2025 | 10:53
High views
0min
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI

A Lebanese soldier was killed, and three others were injured after three explosive devices detonated while an army unit was conducting a security operation in the Wadi Zibqin area, south of the Litani River, according to LBCI.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Explosion

Bombs

Soldiers

President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town
