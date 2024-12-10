'New Middle East' or ongoing conflict? Israel’s actions reshape Syria's dynamics

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel's army intensified its strikes in Syria, carrying out more than 300 operations targeting Syrian air force missile stockpiles and bases. It also launched attacks that destroyed Syria’s naval fleet, with the involvement of the Israeli navy.



On the ground, the army bolstered its forces with engineering and armored units as part of a plan that includes a large-scale incursion of armored vehicles deep into Syrian territory.



The Israeli army further denied reports claiming it had advanced to about 25 kilometers from Damascus. Its plans for incursions, stretching from Mount Hermon to the southernmost point and the Syria-Jordan border triangle, aim not only to establish a security zone but also to secure a strong bargaining chip for any future negotiations.



Along the borders near the Golan Heights, extending into the restricted zone where the Israeli army advanced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the area would remain under Israeli sovereignty "for eternity."



Additionally, ground forces enhanced their presence, establishing trenches and barriers while declaring vast areas effectively closed off.



Regarding Netanyahu's statements and claims by security leaders about military achievements paving the way for a "new Middle East," security and political officials issued warnings, urging close monitoring of developments inside Syria.



The plans of the factions that have taken control of Syria remain uncertain, according to Col. (Res.) Moshe Elad, who stated that the situation there is still unresolved, and questioned whether Bashar al-Assad's absence would be "mourned" or whether they would celebrate the establishment of an Israeli embassy in Damascus.



Meanwhile, some Israeli officials confirmed communication with some armed groups that have taken control of parts of Syria and the establishment of good relations with them.