Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Khiam, the site of some of the fiercest ground battles between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, is now witnessing a significant shift. The Israeli forces have begun withdrawing from the area, allowing the Lebanese Army to take their place.



In a coordinated effort, the Lebanese Army has established positions at five key locations in the northern and western parts of the town. These deployments followed engineering surveys and the arrival of UNIFIL forces, paving the way for the army's presence.



The road leading to the army's first position tells the recent war story. Tank tracks have rendered it nearly impassable, and the homes flanking it are either completely destroyed or heavily damaged.



LBCI cameras reached the Lebanese Army's first position in the Al-Jalahiya area, north of Khiam. Witnesses reported that the area was relatively intact after the ceasefire took effect, but Israeli forces later returned, rigged several homes with explosives, and detonated them.



As the day progressed, Lebanese Army bulldozers arrived to clear the debris blocking the roads into the town's center.



According to LBCI sources, UNIFIL teams are conducting surveillance and surveys of other parts of the town to prepare for further army deployments. Reports also indicate that the bodies of hundreds of martyrs remain under the rubble, some of which the Israeli army indiscriminately bulldozed during their withdrawal.



More than two weeks after the ceasefire came into effect, which initially mandated an Israeli withdrawal from border areas in the western sector, the army's retreat is now occurring in the eastern sector through Khiam.



Whether this withdrawal marks a decisive turning point remains to be seen, as the actual test lies in the days ahead.