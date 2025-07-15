Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida

15-07-2025 | 05:10
Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida
Israel military claims striking Syrian government forces in Sweida

Israel's military claimed it was striking military vehicles belonging to government forces in the Sweida area of southern Syria after Syrian state media reported a new strike on the Druze-majority city.
"A short while ago, the (Israeli army) began striking military vehicles belonging to Syrian regime forces in the area of Sweida in southern Syria," a military statement said, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said they had ordered the army to "immediately strike regime forces and weaponry that were brought into the Sweida region in the Druze mountains in Syria to carry out operations against the Druze."

AFP

