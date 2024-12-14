News
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-14 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In 1961, the first Captagon pill was manufactured in Germany, initially intended for medical use to treat conditions like excessive drowsiness and lack of concentration.
However, by the 1980s, Captagon had become popular among drug users in Germany, particularly when other drugs like cocaine were either scarce or prohibitively expensive.
The first recorded case of Captagon smuggling occurred in Germany in 1984. Since then, the drug has transitioned from a legitimate pharmaceutical to an illicit narcotic with a global trade value estimated at around $10 billion annually.
Syria entered the Captagon trade following the chaos and instability brought on by the civil war in 2011.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Syrian regime and its allies, including Hezbollah, have profited immensely from this trade, generating approximately $2.5 billion annually, making it a primary source of revenue.
The production of a single Captagon pill costs about $1, while the drug is sold for $14 to $20 on the market. This lucrative margin has cemented Captagon as one of the most critical financial assets for the Syrian regime.
Therefore, the country has become one of the largest producers and exporters of Captagon worldwide.
According to a report by AFP in 2022, the illicit trade in Captagon has surpassed Syria's combined legal exports.
