Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-14 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In 1961, the first Captagon pill was manufactured in Germany, initially intended for medical use to treat conditions like excessive drowsiness and lack of concentration. 

However, by the 1980s, Captagon had become popular among drug users in Germany, particularly when other drugs like cocaine were either scarce or prohibitively expensive.  

The first recorded case of Captagon smuggling occurred in Germany in 1984. Since then, the drug has transitioned from a legitimate pharmaceutical to an illicit narcotic with a global trade value estimated at around $10 billion annually.  

Syria entered the Captagon trade following the chaos and instability brought on by the civil war in 2011. 

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Syrian regime and its allies, including Hezbollah, have profited immensely from this trade, generating approximately $2.5 billion annually, making it a primary source of revenue.  

The production of a single Captagon pill costs about $1, while the drug is sold for $14 to $20 on the market. This lucrative margin has cemented Captagon as one of the most critical financial assets for the Syrian regime.  

Therefore, the country has become one of the largest producers and exporters of Captagon worldwide. 

According to a report by AFP in 2022, the illicit trade in Captagon has surpassed Syria's combined legal exports.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Syria

Export

Rise

Captagon

Financial

Powerhouse

Drug

LBCI Next
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-13

Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

War monitor says death toll in Syria fighting rises to 514

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Iraqi officials say Assad rejected refugee concessions in Syria-Turkey talks: Financial Times

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Monitor says death toll in Syria rebel offensive rises to 412

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13

Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 31, injures 68: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More