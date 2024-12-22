Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-22 | 13:07
High views
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts
2min
Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Two months after the devastation and nearly a month after the ceasefire, the scene in Beirut's Basta neighborhood remains unchanged. 

The rubble of destroyed homes and infrastructure tells a story of waiting—waiting for aid, waiting for rebuilding and waiting for answers. Residents are left in despair across numerous areas of the city, hopeful for assistance to restore their homes but finding none so far.  

The first line of aid, the High Relief Commission, has yet to deliver. 

Speaking to LBCI, the Commission's newly appointed chief, Brigadier General Bassam Naboulsi, confirmed that no donor country has provided reconstruction assistance to date. He emphasized that clearing rubble must be transparent to garner international support.  

Naboulsi explained that two terms of reference for debris removal had been issued by the Cabinet and finalized by the Public Procurement Authority. 

However, the opening of tenders has been delayed. The commission and the Council for South Lebanon await modifications from the Ministries of Public Works and Environment. An announcement for the tender is expected this week through the Public Procurement website.  

The wait is painful. For the displaced residents of Basta and other ravaged areas, the absence of homes and infrastructure adds to their suffering. MPs representing Beirut have been slow to act. While some appeared initially, their presence was fleeting, leaving their constituents to face the aftermath alone.  

Today, Basta remains a disaster zone, emblematic of many other devastated regions in Lebanon. Ordinary citizens bear the brunt of the tragedy, losing their homes, life savings, and sense of security. They wait for a promise of hope yet to be fulfilled.

