Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Thirty-three days have passed since the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which spans 60 days. In this period, Israel achieved territorial advances it failed to secure during the war.



In the western sector, Israeli forces have entered Naqoura, while in the central sector, they solidified control over Bint Jbeil.



In the eastern sector, they briefly occupied the western neighborhoods of Khiam—territory they struggled to capture in combat—before withdrawing and allowing the Lebanese Army to take over. Notably, Israel delivered a symbolic blow in Wadi al-Hujair, an area deeply associated with the resistance.



Despite these gains, the situation in southern Lebanon remains entangled in a web of military and political complexities. Israel claims to be abiding by the ceasefire agreement, specifically citing Clause 4, which grants the right to self-defense.



However, this clause is vague, lacking clear definitions of threats or conditions for self-defense.



Israeli sources suggest that their military operations are closely coordinated with the current U.S. administration, citing as justification the slow deployment of the Lebanese Army in regions where Israeli forces remain present.



Conversely, Lebanese sources report that the army is dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in areas no longer occupied by Israel.



In regions still under Israeli control, the army is awaiting complete withdrawal before advancing and executing the agreement's terms, including the dismantling of Hezbollah's aboveground and underground installations.



The Israeli withdrawal is being stalled, contrary to the agreement's stipulations. Lebanese military sources emphasize that the army's readiness to act is not contingent on external support for equipment or personnel, but rather on the complete Israeli withdrawal.



While international promises of military aid to Lebanon's army exist, these are tied to broader conditions, such as political stability and the implementation of domestic reforms.



The ongoing ceasefire has highlighted the contentious nature of Lebanon's southern border dynamics.



Under the guise of the agreement negotiated amid conflict, Israel has managed to secure gains it could not achieve during wartime, leaving Lebanon facing a challenging path forward.