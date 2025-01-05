News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Syria, the use of foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar or Turkish lira is now permitted, marking a significant shift from the strict currency controls imposed during Assad's rule.
Previously, using non-Syrian currencies was punishable by imprisonment.
This relaxation, combined with the return of thousands of Syrians from abroad carrying foreign currencies, has contributed to a recent improvement in the value of the Syrian pound.
The currency, which had plummeted to over 40,000 pounds per U.S. dollar in some regions during the final days of Assad's rule, has now stabilized at around 15,000 pounds per dollar.
However, economic analysts caution that this recovery is temporary. The country faces a severe shortage of foreign currency reserves, a critical factor for stabilizing the exchange rate. Syria's central bank lacks sufficient reserves, leaving the economy vulnerable.
One of the primary challenges is the continued enforcement of the Caesar Act sanctions since 2020. These sanctions have forced Syria to rely on alternative and often illicit methods to acquire foreign currency, including:
- Captagon trade which generates over $5 billion annually.
- Smuggling goods, including oil, from neighboring countries like Lebanon.
- Humanitarian aid was boosted after the February 2023 earthquake.
- Support from allies such as Iran.
- Remittances that Syrian expatriates send are estimated at $2 billion annually.
With the Assad regime no longer in power, sanctions remain in place. Experts emphasize that lifting these sanctions is crucial for economic recovery.
Nonetheless, this depends on the new authority's adherence to standards set by Western and regional nations, including inclusive governance and the protection of minority and women's rights.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Bashar al-Assad
Downfall
Economy
Syria
Currency
Challenges
Next
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
Middle East News
2024-12-16
Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
UN envoy highlights 'numerous challenges' to achieve stability in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-13
UN envoy highlights 'numerous challenges' to achieve stability in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
0
Middle East News
2024-09-26
Blinken tells Israel escalation will complicate civilian return
Middle East News
2024-09-26
Blinken tells Israel escalation will complicate civilian return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31
General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
2
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
3
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
7
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
03:51
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More