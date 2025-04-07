ATFL presses Lebanon on reforms and Hezbollah disarmament in Beirut talks — the details

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A message from Washington to Lebanon, presented by the American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) and led by Edward Gabriel, was delivered to President Joseph Aoun, highlighting the urgency of disarming Hezbollah and swiftly implementing essential reforms for Lebanon to secure international support.



For President Aoun, the priority is to reduce tensions in the south, particularly because Israel’s presence in five positions further complicates the situation.



He urged the U.S. to pressure Israel to withdraw from these areas.



President Aoun also committed to pursuing reforms, disarming groups, and ensuring Lebanon’s full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



He said, “Regarding the northern part of the Litani River, we have already dismantled six camps that were under the control of Palestinian groups.”



Regarding his approach to disarming Hezbollah, President Aoun emphasized the importance of dialogue, saying, “We will soon begin working on drafting a national security strategy, which will form the basis for a national defense strategy.”



The ATFL delegation also met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who reaffirmed his government’s determination to continue efforts to place all weapons under state control and extend the government’s authority over all Lebanese territory.



Salam also revealed that the government is preparing a draft law to ensure judicial independence.



Edward Gabriel, for his part, emphasized that both President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam acknowledged the need to take concrete steps to reinforce the ceasefire, including enabling the Lebanese Armed Forces—supported by the United States—to carry out their missions alongside launching negotiations on border demarcation.



He also noted that discussions emphasized the importance of aligning economic progress with maintaining the ceasefire.