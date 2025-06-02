UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-06-2025 | 07:18
High views
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'
0min
UK PM Starmer says situation in Gaza 'getting worse by the day'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the situation in Gaza was getting "worse by the day" and that it was important to ensure the Palestinian enclave receives more humanitarian aid urgently.

"The situation is intolerable in Gaza, and getting worse by the day," Starmer told reporters in Scotland, when asked whether the UK would take any action over the issue.

"Which is why we are working with allies … to be absolutely clear that humanitarian aid needs to get in at speed and at volumes that it is not getting in at the moment, causing absolute devastation," he added.


AFP
 
