Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Despite U.S. pressure on Tel Aviv to withdraw from Lebanon by the end of the 60-day deadline under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Israel's political leadership has yet to make a decision.



However, an Israeli security official clarified that Tel Aviv will not adhere to the withdrawal unless Hezbollah retreats north of the Litani River, as stipulated in the agreement.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the issue in a restricted security assessment session, attended by security agency heads, Minister of Defense Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.



The meeting focused on how to handle relations with Washington as the U.S. administration prepares for a transition, specifically regarding the Israeli military's presence in Lebanon and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement after Donald Trump's inauguration.



The remaining period for the Israeli military's stay in Lebanon was not specified.



Israeli assessment sessions concluded that the military should continue its presence in Lebanon despite contradictions over whether to extend the stay for another 90 days or longer.



However, the Israeli military has announced that it is preparing for a complete withdrawal from Naqoura in the coming days, with the Lebanese Army taking control of the area under U.S. supervision, while preparations for withdrawal from the western sector continue alongside plans to maintain a presence in various other Lebanese regions.



In the north, residents have expressed concerns about returning to their homes, intensifying their campaign against the government.



They rejected Finance Minister Smotrich's call to return in early March and emphasized their demand for the establishment of a buffer zone deep inside Lebanese territory for security guarantees.



While awaiting the outcome of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's meetings in Lebanon, General Jasper Jeffers is expected to arrive in Tel Aviv as part of ongoing U.S. pressure to prevent Israel from taking steps that would halt the ceasefire agreement.