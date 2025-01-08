Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The political and military institutions in Israel have remained silent regarding reports from a minister in the Security Cabinet, suggesting that Tel Aviv plans to remain in certain areas of Lebanon for months, possibly years.



This stance has sparked mixed reactions.



Some view the statement as aligning with Israel's expectations of support from the Trump administration in Lebanon, while others see it as a reflection of the policies of ministers within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.



The Security Cabinet's position aligns with statements by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who expressed reservations about fully disclosing Israeli plans in Lebanon before Donald Trump assumes office.



The Israeli army has confirmed that it does not plan to withdraw from other areas anytime soon and will continue operations in the Bekaa region and the central sector in the south.



According to the Maariv newspaper, a military official stated that the army would position itself on hills, including the Wadi al-Uyun Hill, to ensure broader surveillance and fire control deep into areas up to the Litani River and the entrances to Tyre and Sidon.



Internal debates in the northern region have intensified following leaked comments from Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin in discussions with local leaders and residents.



The leaks suggest Israel may have to remain in Lebanon due to instability on the northern border and the Lebanese army's inability to implement the terms of the agreement.



Gordin claimed that the Lebanese army is cooperating with Hezbollah and that the military expects the resumption of rocket fire on northern Israel and the Galilee.



Contrary to political promises, he admitted it would not be possible to prevent Lebanese civilians from returning to villages near the border.



Amid these developments and conflicting statements, Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced that the government is in ongoing dialogue with envoy Amos Hochstein and the U.S. administration.



Cohen emphasized that Israel has clarified to all parties that it will not withdraw after the 60-day period and will remain in Lebanon until the agreement is fully implemented.



This includes the withdrawal of Hezbollah and the Lebanese army's enforcement of the agreement without cooperation with the group rather than merely deploying in the south.



These developments reflect Israel's intent to maintain control over areas in Lebanon under various pretexts. Military and political assessments suggest that clashes with Hezbollah are likely to resume, albeit at a lower intensity. The Israeli army is preparing for all scenarios.