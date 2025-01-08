News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08 | 14:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As the Lebanese army expands its presence in its former positions in the western sector from Naqoura to Alma al-Shaab, Ras Naqoura, Tayr Harfa, and the area known as the "Wadi Al-Uyun triangle" between Beit Lif, Srebbine, and Rachaf, the extent of the destruction in the border villages occupied by the Israeli army becomes more apparent.
Images from Naqoura and the road connecting to Alma al-Shaab show complete or partial destruction of buildings and homes, with some roads submerged in rubble or damaged by Israeli tanks.
In Alma al-Shaab, homes have been damaged, and no infrastructure remains for the return of civilians, with water and electricity networks either damaged or destroyed. Even the area's church was not spared from the damage.
A video filmed some time ago after the ceasefire agreement shows terrifying destruction that mirrors the situation in many border villages, where the Israeli army planted explosives in homes and buildings and bombarded them for over 13 months.
Homes and buildings have been leveled, roads have disappeared, and large parts of the villages have been destroyed.
More scenes will emerge with the final withdrawal of the Israeli army, raising again the high cost of the war and the immense cost of reconstruction, along with the responsibility of the party that will bear this burden.
While further Lebanese army deployments are expected in the coming days from west to east, the Israeli army has continued its operations of booby-trapping homes in Aita al-Shaab and Jebbayn, bulldozing a house in Debel, targeting a house in Borj El Mlouk, and blowing up a house between Taybeh and Rab El Thalathine.
Additionally, in Rmeish, a house near the civil defense center was targeted, causing material damage to nearby homes and vehicles.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
Destruction
Next
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:16
Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:16
Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
0
World News
2024-12-13
Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy
World News
2024-12-13
Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
09:33
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
Lebanon News
11:10
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
3
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:31
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
5
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
6
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Lebanon News
08:43
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
7
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
8
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:32
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More