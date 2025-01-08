Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As the Lebanese army expands its presence in its former positions in the western sector from Naqoura to Alma al-Shaab, Ras Naqoura, Tayr Harfa, and the area known as the "Wadi Al-Uyun triangle" between Beit Lif, Srebbine, and Rachaf, the extent of the destruction in the border villages occupied by the Israeli army becomes more apparent.



Images from Naqoura and the road connecting to Alma al-Shaab show complete or partial destruction of buildings and homes, with some roads submerged in rubble or damaged by Israeli tanks.



In Alma al-Shaab, homes have been damaged, and no infrastructure remains for the return of civilians, with water and electricity networks either damaged or destroyed. Even the area's church was not spared from the damage.



A video filmed some time ago after the ceasefire agreement shows terrifying destruction that mirrors the situation in many border villages, where the Israeli army planted explosives in homes and buildings and bombarded them for over 13 months.



Homes and buildings have been leveled, roads have disappeared, and large parts of the villages have been destroyed.



More scenes will emerge with the final withdrawal of the Israeli army, raising again the high cost of the war and the immense cost of reconstruction, along with the responsibility of the party that will bear this burden.



While further Lebanese army deployments are expected in the coming days from west to east, the Israeli army has continued its operations of booby-trapping homes in Aita al-Shaab and Jebbayn, bulldozing a house in Debel, targeting a house in Borj El Mlouk, and blowing up a house between Taybeh and Rab El Thalathine.



Additionally, in Rmeish, a house near the civil defense center was targeted, causing material damage to nearby homes and vehicles.