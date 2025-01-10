News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
With 13 presidents having held office in Lebanon prior to the election of Joseph Aoun, how did the economy perform under each of their terms?
Bechara El-Khoury (1943-1952)
During Lebanon's first presidency post-independence, the country saw improvements in the commercial and service sectors, with Beirut solidifying its position as a regional economic hub.
Infrastructure such as roads, communications, and ports were also developed.
Camille Chamoun (1952-1958)
Under President Chamoun, Lebanon experienced economic prosperity and an influx of foreign investment.
The tourism and banking sectors grew, largely due to the establishment of banking secrecy in 1956, which attracted capital and deposits, providing a stable economic environment.
However, by the end of Chamoun’s term, the 1958 crisis impacted Lebanon’s economic stability.
Fouad Chehab (1958-1964)
President Chehab’s term was marked by institutional growth. The Social Security Fund, Civil Service Council, and Central Bank were established, and the "Money and Credit Code" was enacted.
According to some reports, Lebanon ranked fourth globally in economic growth after the United States, France, and Switzerland.
The health and education systems also saw significant advancements, with the development of public and vocational education and the establishment of public universities, providing education to all Lebanese citizens.
Charles Helou (1964-1970)
Under President Helou, technological achievements included the approval of the submarine cable project, which enhanced international communications, and the construction of a satellite station.
Networks for water, electricity, and services were expanded, while the agricultural and industrial sectors were neglected.
The most significant event during this time was the 1966 bankruptcy of Intra Bank, a severe economic blow to Lebanon.
Alongside this, the signing of the Cairo Agreement, which legalized the Palestine Liberation Organization's presence in Lebanon, contributed to political and economic instability.
Suleiman Frangieh (1970-1976)
Lebanon's GDP grew during Suleiman Frangieh's presidency until 1974. The country benefited economically after the rise in oil prices in 1973, affected by the Arab-Israeli war.
Lebanese banks became the main channel for transferring Arab oil revenues, and foreign and Arab banks purchased shares in Lebanese financial institutions to secure a stake in the profits.
However, on April 13, 1975, the spark of the civil war ignited, initially causing significant damage to Beirut's infrastructure.
The total losses amounted to approximately LBP 7.5 billion, with 6.2 billion affecting the private sector and 1.3 billion in the public sector, according to the Beirut Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
What followed in the presidencies after the outbreak of the Lebanese civil war? To be continued...
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Presidents
Economy
GDP
War
Next
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring
Lebanon Economy
08:42
Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Israel's army destroys five weapons warehouses in south Lebanon: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Israel's army destroys five weapons warehouses in south Lebanon: Spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Israel targets house in Bint Jbeil towards Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Israel targets house in Bint Jbeil towards Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience
Lebanon News
2025-01-07
PM Mikati warns against continued breaches of ceasefire agreement, stresses Lebanon's resilience
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Joseph Aoun secures presidency amid international push from US, Saudi Arabia, and France - The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:32
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base
Middle East News
14:32
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
0
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
3
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
4
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
7
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
8
Lebanon News
07:46
MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
07:46
MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More