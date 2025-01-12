Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Renewed optimism: Lebanon&#39;s political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities are closely eyeing Lebanon's Eurobonds, which have witnessed a remarkable rise in value, gaining 170% in recent months. 

For instance, gold prices have increased by about 30% in 2024 and Bitcoin by 120% in the same year.

Once shunned due to the country's 2020 debt default, these dollar-denominated government bonds have staged a significant recovery, driven by political and economic developments.  

In 2024, the price of Lebanon's Eurobonds began to rebound, particularly after September, during Israel's war on Lebanon. 

Speculation grew that the United States would push for critical reforms in Lebanon, with the election of a president seen as a crucial first step. This optimism propelled bond prices from under six cents in September to around 16 cents following the election of the new president.  

The surge has attracted global financial institutions, with some banks now investing heavily in these bonds. Major international banks project that prices could climb further to 20 cents or higher if the anticipated reforms materialize and Lebanon successfully restructures its debt.  

However, this optimism remains tempered. 

Analysts warn that while the bonds have shown remarkable growth, their value could plummet again if the reform agenda stalls or political instability persists.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Optimism

Lebanon

Political

Reforms

Eurobond

Market

Revival

LBCI Next
Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-10

Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Intense political talks follow first round of presidential voting in Lebanon, source says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06

Syria's educational reforms spark controversy amid political shifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

US envoy urges Lebanon reach 'political consensus' before president vote

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:51

Kuwaiti FM to visit Lebanon on behalf of GCC states

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Houthi military spokesperson: We targeted a military base in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ending decades of quotas: Joseph Aoun's plan for institutional reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli forces conduct sweeping operations and blow up houses in southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More