Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
2025-01-12 | 13:00
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities are closely eyeing Lebanon's Eurobonds, which have witnessed a remarkable rise in value, gaining 170% in recent months.
For instance, gold prices have increased by about 30% in 2024 and Bitcoin by 120% in the same year.
Once shunned due to the country's 2020 debt default, these dollar-denominated government bonds have staged a significant recovery, driven by political and economic developments.
In 2024, the price of Lebanon's Eurobonds began to rebound, particularly after September, during Israel's war on Lebanon.
Speculation grew that the United States would push for critical reforms in Lebanon, with the election of a president seen as a crucial first step. This optimism propelled bond prices from under six cents in September to around 16 cents following the election of the new president.
The surge has attracted global financial institutions, with some banks now investing heavily in these bonds. Major international banks project that prices could climb further to 20 cents or higher if the anticipated reforms materialize and Lebanon successfully restructures its debt.
However, this optimism remains tempered.
Analysts warn that while the bonds have shown remarkable growth, their value could plummet again if the reform agenda stalls or political instability persists.
