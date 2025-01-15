Baabda Palace sees busy day as Lebanon's political consultations proceed

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Baabda Palace sees busy day as Lebanon&#39;s political consultations proceed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Baabda Palace sees busy day as Lebanon's political consultations proceed

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

While MPs held non-binding consultations with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, local and international support for the presidency continued.

The absence of the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo from the consultations did not disrupt the mood in Baabda. 

According to LBCI sources, communication channels between the two presidencies remain open, and talks intensified on Tuesday night into Wednesday to persuade Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri not to boycott the consultations. 

This effort is expected to result in a meeting between Speaker Berri and Salam on Friday.

Meanwhile, Baabda Palace was bustling with visitors, both Lebanese and international, including Denmark's foreign minister and Spain's prime minister, who stressed the need to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi also visited the presidential palace.

President Joseph Aoun, who emphasized the importance of moving past previous divisions and focusing on building a state of equality for all, also met with several other visitors, including John X of Antioch, Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, and all the East, and Patriarch Youssef Absi of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.

With the convergence of local and international efforts, will the momentum of the presidency strengthen, or will the formation of the government be its first obstacle?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Baabda Palace

Consultations

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

Nabih Berri

LBCI Next
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Source in Syria's new leadership tells LBCI: Al Tawhid flag displayed alongside Syrian revolution flag, not linked to Jabhat al-Nusra or Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-03

Six killed, two injured in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Haris, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Israeli forces advance into Bint Jbeil, block key road linking Aitaroun and Aainata, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:59

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins non-binding parliamentary consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

MP Adib Abdel Massih joins Kataeb Party bloc ahead of consultations: LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More