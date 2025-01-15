Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



While MPs held non-binding consultations with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, local and international support for the presidency continued.



The absence of the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo from the consultations did not disrupt the mood in Baabda.



According to LBCI sources, communication channels between the two presidencies remain open, and talks intensified on Tuesday night into Wednesday to persuade Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri not to boycott the consultations.



This effort is expected to result in a meeting between Speaker Berri and Salam on Friday.



Meanwhile, Baabda Palace was bustling with visitors, both Lebanese and international, including Denmark's foreign minister and Spain's prime minister, who stressed the need to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi also visited the presidential palace.



President Joseph Aoun, who emphasized the importance of moving past previous divisions and focusing on building a state of equality for all, also met with several other visitors, including John X of Antioch, Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, and all the East, and Patriarch Youssef Absi of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, as well as the ministers of defense and interior.



With the convergence of local and international efforts, will the momentum of the presidency strengthen, or will the formation of the government be its first obstacle?