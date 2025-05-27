Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

News Bulletin Reports
27-05-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Soaring war costs: Israel&#39;s mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel's approval of the enlistment of 450,000 reservists for a three-month deployment to achieve its objectives in the Al-Aqsa Flood war has heightened tensions, particularly among families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. 
 
The move has prompted many of them to bypass the Israeli government and directly engage with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, both of whom have reiterated that progress in negotiations is still possible in the coming days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially suggested a deal to secure the release of hostages would be completed within two days, only to walk back later in his statement, blaming Hamas for rejecting the proposal presented by Witkoff. 

However, sources familiar with the negotiations have indicated that the main obstacle remains Hamas' demand for guarantees to end the war—something Israel has yet to commit to.

As the stalemate continues, the fate of 59 hostages, including 20 confirmed to be alive in Gaza, remains uncertain. Their families and numerous activists have intensified calls for an immediate halt to the war, citing both humanitarian concerns and the enormous financial burden of the ongoing military campaign.

According to reports, the cost of the "Gideon Chariots" operation has reached approximately $5 billion. The new mass reserve mobilization is expected to add over $9 billion in expenses, raising alarm about the war's impact on Israel's already strained economy. 

Critics have accused the Netanyahu government of using massive defense spending as a political tool to maintain its hold on power.

Further straining resources, Israel has decided to reopen a detention facility in the country's north—originally used to hold Lebanese detainees during the last war—in preparation for processing potentially hundreds of new Palestinian prisoners expected to be captured during the expanded military operation.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Soaring

War

Costs

Israel

Reserve

Hostage

Crisis

Economic

Concerns

LBCI Next
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
World News
2025-05-18

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass begins in St Peter's Square

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-13

Saudi Crown Prince welcomes US President Trump in Riyadh—Video

LBCI
World News
06:19

Putin and Turkish foreign minister discuss Ukraine peace efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-21

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More