News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
26-05-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is set to begin implementing a plan to retrieve weapons from Palestinian factions and place them under the control of the Lebanese state, starting in mid-June.
The first phase will target camps in and around Beirut, in what is being described as a largely symbolic start.
Initial efforts will focus on the camps of Shatila, Mar Elias, and Borj El Brajneh—areas that are not known to hold significant quantities of heavy or medium weaponry and have largely remained outside the scope of armed confrontations with the Lebanese state. These camps occasionally experience isolated clashes, often linked to drug trafficking, as seen in Shatila.
As part of the plan, some rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGs) and ammunition are expected to be handed over. These steps are seen as paving the way for future phases covering more complex camps.
The second phase, beginning in early July, will extend to the Al-Jalil camp in Baalbek and Beddaoui camp in northern Lebanon. These camps, like those in Beirut and the southern suburbs, are under the influence of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), especially Fatah, along with factions from the Palestine Alliance such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine–General Command (PFLP-GC), and Fatah al-Intifada.
Beddawi camp already has a record of cooperation with Lebanese Army intelligence. A major disarmament process took place there in March 2022, when the PFLP-GC transferred its weapons and ammunition out of storage to the Bekaa Valley in coordination with the army to prevent them from falling into the hands of extremist groups.
Coordination has gone beyond the camps themselves.
In August 2023, intensive meetings between army intelligence and the PFLP-GC led to the evacuation of properties near the Naameh tunnels, which were officially handed over in December.
Additionally, under pressure from the army's intelligence directorate, Fatah al-Intifada and the PFLP-GC handed over several outposts, including those in Halwa, Hechmech, Loussi, Ain Al Beida, Maaysrah, and Qousaya—all of which were taken over by the Lebanese Army along with the weapons stored there.
With the disarmament of the Shatila, Borj El Brajneh, Mar Elias, Beddaoui, and Al-Jalil camps, and the existing weapon-free status of camps in Dbayeh and Nahr al-Bared, the main challenge remains in the southern city of Sidon.
There, Ain al-Hilweh—the largest and best-armed Palestinian camp in Lebanon—presents a complex landscape with a wide range of factions. Other camps in the region, such as Miyeh w Miyeh and those in Tyre (Borj El Chmali, Rachidiyeh, and El-Buss), also remain part of the broader plan.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
National
Plan
Lebanon
Gradual
Disarmament
Palestinian
Camps
Beirut
Next
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25
A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
0
World News
13:51
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
World News
13:51
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
4
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
6
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
8
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More